Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar coup one year on: military junta threatens first executions in decades

By Liv Stoltze Gaborit, Postdoctoral researcher in Social Anthropology, Lund University
Prisons in Myanmar have been ordered to clean the gallows, in an apparent preparation for the execution of 101 political prisoners who have been sentenced to death since the military coup one year ago. These would be the first official executions in the country in over three decades.

It is almost a year to the day since newly elected members of parliament were supposed to take their seats following the National…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


