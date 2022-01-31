Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter's algorithm favours the political right, a recent study finds

By Shoaib Jameel, Lecturer in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, University of Essex
Share this article
If you’re a Twitter user, you’ll know that when scrolling through your home feed, in between posts from accounts you follow, you’ll sometimes see tweets tagged “you might like”. In other words, Twitter is recommending content to you that it deems may appeal to you.

This is done using an algorithm based on your past activity on the platform, such as the tweets that you have liked or engaged with. It may also be based on your preferences on your profile, where you have indicated topics you would like to see in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The cognitive bias that tripped us up during the pandemic
~ COVID: WHO recommends two new treatments – here's how they work
~ Chinese new year: your guide to everything from importance of the colour red to firework bans
~ How sweat sensors could play a critical role in monitoring our health
~ Year of the Tiger: An opportunity for bold changes in combatting anti-Asian racism
~ New flood maps show US damage rising 26% in next 30 years due to climate change alone, and the inequity is stark
~ How Extinction Rebellion can make climate action successful without antagonising the public
~ Myanmar: while the world sits on its hands, people fight military junta with violence and silence
~ Myanmar coup one year on: military junta threatens first executions in decades
~ Scott Morrison pursues commercialisation of Australian research with $2 billion new money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter