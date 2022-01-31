Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The IRS already has all your income tax data – so why do Americans still have to file their taxes?

By Beverly Moran, Professor Emerita of Law, Vanderbilt University
Doing taxes in the U.S. is notoriously complicated and costly. And it gets even worse when there are delays and backlogs, making it especially hard to reach the Internal Revenue Service for assistance.

But to me this raises an important question: Why should taxpayers have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


