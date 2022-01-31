Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can delta-8 THC provide some of the benefits of pot – with less paranoia and anxiety?

By Daniel J. Kruger, Research Assistant Professor, University of Michigan
Jessica S. Kruger, Clinical Assistant Professor of Community Health and Health Behavior, University at Buffalo
Over the past year, you may have seen something called delta-8 THC or “delta 8” appear in convenience stores and pharmacies alongside CBD gummies, oils and lotions.

Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived compound that’s closely related to delta-9 THC – what’s commonly called THC and is the psychoactive component of cannabis that’s responsible for the high that users feel.

Like garden variety marijuana,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


