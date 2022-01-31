Kenya's potato drama: farmers can only meet standards if there are some
By Timothy Njagi Njeru, Research Fellow, Tegemeo Institute, Egerton University
XN Iraki, Associate Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty of Business and Management Sciences, University of Nairobi
It all started as the mere lack of potato chips at a global fast food chain that couldn’t keep up with demand during the festive season. It then became apparent that big fast-food players don’t serve Kenyan-grown potato chips because of perceived poor quality. The social media outrage decrying missed business opportunities while disputing poor quality forced the government,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 31, 2022