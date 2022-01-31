Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, RSF report The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China now available in 10 languages

By hytang
ReportsAs the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing approaches, Reporters Without Borders’ breakthrough report The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China, originally published in English and French, is now also available in Arabic, Chinese, German, Japanese, Korean, Mongolian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. On the occasion of the 24th Winter Olympic Games, starting on 4th February 2022


© Reporters without borders -


