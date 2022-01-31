Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Man ‘Disappeared’ After Unscheduled Plane Landing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hossam Menoufy Mahmoud Sallam. © Private (Beirut) – Egyptian security forces forcibly disappeared a man after the unscheduled landing of his flight in Luxor, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately reveal his whereabouts and the legal basis for his arrest. On January 12, 2022, Hossam Menoufy Mahmoud Sallam, 29, an Egyptian national, was traveling on a direct flight from Khartoum to Istanbul when the plane made an unscheduled landing at the Luxor International Airport, friends and family of Menoufy told Human Rights Watch. After all passengers…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


