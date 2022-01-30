Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron Worsens Crisis in Australia’s Nursing Homes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A resident of an aged care facility is loaded into an ambulance after contracting Covid-19 on July 4, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.  © 2021 Mark Evans/Getty Images The Omicron wave has further exposed the crisis in Australia’s aged care sector with staffing so short, that workers’ unions are calling for the government to deploy the army to assist. Meanwhile, reports are emerging of residents missing out on medication, food, and water. There are currently nearly 14,000 active cases of Covid-19 among aged care residents across 1,261 aged care facilities in Australia.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


