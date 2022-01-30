Tolerance.ca
Eritrea is involved in Tigray to boost its stature. Why the strategy could backfire

By Richard Reid, Professor of African History, St Cross College, University of Oxford
The Eritrean military has been involved in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region since the conflict broke out in November 2020. Eritrea shares a 1,000 km border with Ethiopia, including with Tigray. It sent thousands of soldiers in support of the Ethiopian federal forces in their operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

These actions have both prolonged and worsened the hugely destructive…The Conversation


