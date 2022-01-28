Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haemorrhaging: why some words are so easy to mispronounce (and why that could be a good thing)

By Amanda Cole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Institute for Analytics and Data Science) Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Connor Youngberg, Lecturer, Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Faith Chiu, Lecturer, Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Share this article
In Prime Minister’s Questions on January 19 the SNP leader, Ian Blackford, mispronounced the word haemorrhaging as “hae-ma-ge-ring” instead of “hae-ma-re-ging”. To be fair to Blackford, this is actually a surprisingly common slip of the tongue and his meaning was perfectly clear. But why did those two syllables switch places like that? And why are there other words that people seem to slip up on, sometimes with humorous effect?

Blackford’s trip over the word “haemorrhaging” is a common process observed by linguists where whole syllables, or parts of them, can be swapped. This process…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How we discovered a rare giant millipede fossil on a beach - and why it matters
~ Lack of data on citizenship-stripping goes against the Home Office's duty of transparency
~ Online abuse in sport: why athletes are targeted and how they can end up winning
~ A new treatment helped frogs regenerate their amputated legs – taking science one step closer to helping people regrow their body parts, too
~ New insights from biology can help overcome siloed thinking in cancer clinical trials and treatment
~ Omicron makes booster shots more critical for medically vulnerable seniors
~ 5 tips to help preschoolers with special needs during the pandemic
~ Don't pay too much attention to guesses about how US Supreme Court will vote on abortion rights – experts are often wrong
~ Driverless cars won't be good for the environment if they lead to more auto use
~ Exercise could help broken bones heal faster – here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter