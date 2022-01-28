Haemorrhaging: why some words are so easy to mispronounce (and why that could be a good thing)
By Amanda Cole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Institute for Analytics and Data Science) Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Connor Youngberg, Lecturer, Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Faith Chiu, Lecturer, Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
In Prime Minister’s Questions on January 19 the SNP leader, Ian Blackford, mispronounced the word haemorrhaging as “hae-ma-ge-ring” instead of “hae-ma-re-ging”. To be fair to Blackford, this is actually a surprisingly common slip of the tongue and his meaning was perfectly clear. But why did those two syllables switch places like that? And why are there other words that people seem to slip up on, sometimes with humorous effect?
Blackford’s trip over the word “haemorrhaging” is a common process observed by linguists where whole syllables, or parts of them, can be swapped. This process…
