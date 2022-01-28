Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Online abuse in sport: why athletes are targeted and how they can end up winning

By Wasim Ahmed, Senior Lecturer in Digital Business, University of Stirling
Jenny Meggs, Lecturer in Sports Psychology, Lancaster University
For some sports stars, a certain level of adulation is just part of the job. But many are also now subjected to abuse and malicious campaigns on social media. It recently emerged that Liverpool FC have hired a therapist to help players deal with the effects of online trolling.

Our research examined the triggers for this kind of abuse,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


