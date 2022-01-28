Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A new treatment helped frogs regenerate their amputated legs – taking science one step closer to helping people regrow their body parts, too

By Michael Levin, Professor of Biology, Tufts University
David Kaplan, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Tufts University
Nirosha Murugan, Assistant Professor of Biology, Algoma University
Unlike humans, many animals are able to regenerate their limbs after losing them. Giving the body the right conditions for regrowth might allow people to recover lost limbs as well.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


