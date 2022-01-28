Driverless cars won't be good for the environment if they lead to more auto use
By Giovanni Circella, Director, 3 Revolutions Future Mobility Program, University of California, Davis
Scott Hardman, Professional Researcher, Plug-in Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Research Center, University of California, Davis
Studies show that when people can ride in a car without having to operate it, they increase their car use. That could increase traffic and pollution, unless government puts a price on car travel.
© The Conversation
