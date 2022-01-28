Tolerance.ca
Exercise could help broken bones heal faster – here’s how

By Livia Santos, Senior Lecturer in Tissue Engineering and Mechanobiology, Nottingham Trent University
If you’ve ever broken a bone, you probably thought it was best to rest and not put any weight on it. But somewhat counter-intuitively, exercise may actually play an important role in making sure fractures heal properly. In fact, research shows that being physically active can promote bone healing – and even help you avoid future fractures.

Almost 178…The Conversation


© The Conversation


