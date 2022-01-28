Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mukhtar Ablyazov organized Kazakh riots from Paris

Mukhtar Ablyazov, the fugitive ex-head of the BTA Bank and founding president of the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (QDT) party , was taken in by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus (who had also fooled French President Emmanuel Macron in 2019). In the gag, the two Russians pretended to be associates of Alexei Navalny and discussed by videoconference with Mukhtar Ablyazov of their joint alliance for the overthrow of dictatorships in Kazakhstan and Russia, but also in Ukraine and Venezuela. (...)


