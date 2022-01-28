Tolerance.ca
US Senate hearing of doctors who heal Covid patients

On 24 January 2022, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) was joined in the Senate by a group of doctors and medical experts, including founder of myfreedoctor.com Dr. Ben Marble, to discuss in particular preventable deaths from Covid-19. Dr. Marble testified that his association has given free medical online consultations to more than 150,000 Covid-19 patients. He prescribed to them the outpatient treatment recommended by Doctor Peter McCullough, which was published by the American Journal of (...)


