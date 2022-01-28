Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curfews have a dark history: no wonder people are resisting them in the pandemic

By Agnes Arnold-Forster, Researcher, Centre for History in Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Caitjan Gainty, Senior Lecturer in the History of Science, Technology and Medicine, King's College London
Over Christmas, the Canadian province of Quebec imposed a curfew on its citizens. This curfew, like lockdowns, mask mandates and other restrictions, was aimed at stemming the latest omicron-fuelled pandemic tide. Starting on New Year’s Eve, the curfew required citizens to be at home between 10pm and 5am.

Though curfews have not been a hot topic in the UK, they have been deployed relatively frequently as a response to the pandemic around the globe. In…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


