Curfews have a dark history: no wonder people are resisting them in the pandemic
By Agnes Arnold-Forster, Researcher, Centre for History in Public Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Caitjan Gainty, Senior Lecturer in the History of Science, Technology and Medicine, King's College London
Over Christmas, the Canadian province of Quebec imposed a curfew on its citizens. This curfew, like lockdowns, mask mandates and other restrictions, was aimed at stemming the latest omicron-fuelled pandemic tide. Starting on New Year’s Eve, the curfew required citizens to be at home between 10pm and 5am.
Though curfews have not been a hot topic in the UK, they have been deployed relatively frequently as a response to the pandemic around the globe. In…
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 28, 2022