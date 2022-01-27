Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beijing Olympics Begin Amid Atrocity Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Chinese paramilitary police march past mascots from prior Winter Olympics displayed at Shougang Park in Beijing, China, January 21, 2022.   © 2022 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan དྲག་རྩུབ་དང་ཉེས་སྤྱོད་ཀྱི་ཁྤྱོད་ནས་འགྤྱོ་འཛུགས་པའྱི་པེ་ཅྱིང་ཨྤྱོ་རྩལ་འགྲན་ཚོགས། དྲག་རྩུབ་དང་ཉེས་སྤྱོད་ཀྱི་ཁྤྱོད་ནས་འགྤྱོ་འཛུགས་པའྱི་པེ་ཅྱིང་ཨྤྱོ་རྩལ་འགྲན་ཚོགས། (New York) – The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open amid atrocity crimes and other grave human rights violations by the Chinese government, 243 nongovernmental organizations from around the world said today. The groups urged governments…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won't be the first
~ With male imperial descendants dwindling, will Japan's leaders finally accept a female emperor?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tanya Plibersek on parents' role in reducing violence against women
~ Have you stopped wearing reusable fabric masks? Here's how to cut down waste without compromising your health
~ The Museum of Modern Love reminds us to engage with art – and each other
~ The Gambia’s AFCON debut: from underdogs to title contenders
~ Australia: Sanction Myanmar’s Coup Leaders
~ Burkina Faso: Coup Puts Rights at Risk
~ Ottawa's use of our location data raises big surveillance and privacy concerns
~ How to teach children about climate change, inspire hope and take action to change the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter