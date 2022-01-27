Tolerance.ca
The Gambia’s AFCON debut: from underdogs to title contenders

By Beng Emmanuel Kum
The Gambian team, though first timers in the African Cup of Nations, now seem capable of mounting an unlikely title chase in a competition that provided them with dark moments.


© Global Voices


