Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Coup Puts Rights at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A screen grab shows Capt. Kader Ouedraogo confirming the military coup on state television in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on January 24, 2022.  © 2022 Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Bamako) – Burkina Faso military officers responsible for the January 2022 coup should ensure the protection of human rights and a swift transition to democratic rule, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should give priority to the humane treatment of people in custody, respect freedoms of the media and rights defenders, and ensure that counterterrorism operations respect…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


