Gut microbes help hibernating ground squirrels emerge strong and healthy in spring
By Hannah V. Carey, Professor Emeritus of Comparative Biosciences, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Matthew Regan, Assistant Professor of Biological Sciences, Université de Montréal
Months not eating or moving don’t result in muscle wasting and loss of function for animals that hibernate. New research found gut microbes help their hosts hold onto and use nitrogen to build proteins.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 27, 2022