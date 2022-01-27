Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vaginal birth after caesarean increases the risk of serious perineal tear by 20%, our large-scale review shows

By Anthea Lindquist, Obstetrician and Perinatal Epidemiologist, The University of Melbourne
Stephen Tong, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, The University of Melbourne
Pregnant women who previously birthed by caesarean section are presented with a choice: whether to try for a vaginal birth, or book in for a repeat caesar.

Those mulling over a vaginal birth are counselled at length about the risk of a rare but nasty outcome – the uterus rupturing while labour is in full flight.

But new research looking at 130,000 births over five years has uncovered an increased risk of another outcome women deserve information about: extensive tearing around the vaginal region during birth.

