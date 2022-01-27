Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Only 1 in 3 teachers use research evidence in the classroom – this is largely due to lack of time

By Joanne Gleeson, Research Fellow in Education, Monash University
Blake Cutler, Research Assistant in Education, Monash University
Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Mark Rickinson, Associate Professor of Education, Monash University
In a survey of 1,725 Australian teachers, 86% said they “did not have adequate time to engage with research” and struggled to “keep up with new research”.The Conversation


