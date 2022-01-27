Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Assamese Villages use traditional wisdom to guide climate preparedness

By Moushumi Basu
Share this article
For credible early warning systems for natural calamities, villages in the northeast Indian state of Assam rely on the observations of elders based on their traditional experiences and folk beliefs.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Ottawa's use of our location data raises big surveillance and privacy concerns
~ How to teach children about climate change, inspire hope and take action to change the future
~ Gut microbes help hibernating ground squirrels emerge strong and healthy in spring
~ Vaginal birth after caesarean increases the risk of serious perineal tear by 20%, our large-scale review shows
~ Only 1 in 3 teachers use research evidence in the classroom – this is largely due to lack of time
~ Meat and masculinity: why some men just can't stomach plant-based food
~ Vital Signs: it's too early for the RBA to pull the trigger on interest rates
~ The Aboriginal flag is now 'freely available for public use'. What does this mean from a legal standpoint?
~ What is a bomb cyclone? An atmospheric scientist explains
~ Patient aggression and physician burnout: The makings of a human resources crisis in health care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter