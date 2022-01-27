Tolerance.ca
Book review: how Africa was central to the making of the modern world

By Lauren van der Rede, Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Born in Blackness by Howard W. French is a towering work. It argues that, because of gold and slavery, Africa is central to creating the modern world.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


