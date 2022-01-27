Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: Bahraini Dissident Unlawfully Extradited

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ahmed Jaffer Muhammad © Private (Beirut) – Serbia extradited a Bahraini political dissident to Bahrain in the early hours of January 24, 2022, despite an order by the European Court of Human Rights that specifically prohibited his extradition pending more information, Human Rights Watch said today. Bahraini authorities had previously subjected the dissident, Ahmed Jaffer Muhammad, 48, to torture and ill-treatment. Muhammad fled the country in 2013. Bahraini courts subsequently sentenced him to life in prison in absentia at least twice following apparently unfair…


