Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China's plans for Xinjiang, and what it means for the region's persecuted Uyghurs – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Share this article
When the Beijing Winter Olympics open on February 4, diplomats from a number of countries, including the US, UK, Canada and Australia, will not be there to watch. Their diplomatic boycott hinges on concerns about human rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly, we talk to three experts about China’s long-term vision for Xinjiang, and what its strategy there means for the region’s persecuted Uyghurs.

We also look at the toxic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Taylor Swift v Damon Albarn: why the idea of the lone songwriter is outdated
~ Social care: how Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children face discrimination across Europe and the UK
~ Four things tsunami-vulnerable countries must do to prepare for the next disaster
~ Drink problems at work got much worse during the pandemic – here's how employers can tackle them
~ Unilever: why the maker of Marmite is feeling the squeeze
~ Coffee may become more scarce and expensive thanks to climate change – new research
~ West Elm Caleb and the rise of the TikTok tabloid
~ Youth largely underestimate the risks of contracting STIs through oral sex, a new study finds
~ Is the omicron variant Mother Nature’s way of vaccinating the masses and curbing the pandemic?
~ Where are all the substitute teachers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter