Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drink problems at work got much worse during the pandemic – here's how employers can tackle them

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Lisa Rodgers, Associate professor, labour law, University of Leicester
Share this article
The Downing Street “partygate” scandal has shown how alcohol use can be embedded in the everyday workplace. The internal investigation being led by senior civil servant Sue Gray is expected to make clear how normalised the culture of drinking has become within the centre of government under Boris Johnson’s administration.

But this culture of drinking in the workplace is not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Taylor Swift v Damon Albarn: why the idea of the lone songwriter is outdated
~ China's plans for Xinjiang, and what it means for the region's persecuted Uyghurs – podcast
~ Social care: how Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children face discrimination across Europe and the UK
~ Four things tsunami-vulnerable countries must do to prepare for the next disaster
~ Unilever: why the maker of Marmite is feeling the squeeze
~ Coffee may become more scarce and expensive thanks to climate change – new research
~ West Elm Caleb and the rise of the TikTok tabloid
~ Youth largely underestimate the risks of contracting STIs through oral sex, a new study finds
~ Is the omicron variant Mother Nature’s way of vaccinating the masses and curbing the pandemic?
~ Where are all the substitute teachers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter