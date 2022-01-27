Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coffee may become more scarce and expensive thanks to climate change – new research

By Denis J Murphy, Professor of Biotechnology, Head of Genomics & Computational Biology Research, University of South Wales
Share this article
The world could lose half of its best coffee-growing land under a moderate climate change scenario. Brazil, which is the currently world’s largest coffee producer, will see its most suitable coffee-growing land decline by 79%.

That’s one key finding of a new study by scientists in Switzerland, who assessed the potential impacts of climate change on coffee, cashews and avocados. All three are important globally traded crops that are mainly produced by small-scale farmers in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Taylor Swift v Damon Albarn: why the idea of the lone songwriter is outdated
~ China's plans for Xinjiang, and what it means for the region's persecuted Uyghurs – podcast
~ Social care: how Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children face discrimination across Europe and the UK
~ Four things tsunami-vulnerable countries must do to prepare for the next disaster
~ Drink problems at work got much worse during the pandemic – here's how employers can tackle them
~ Unilever: why the maker of Marmite is feeling the squeeze
~ West Elm Caleb and the rise of the TikTok tabloid
~ Youth largely underestimate the risks of contracting STIs through oral sex, a new study finds
~ Is the omicron variant Mother Nature’s way of vaccinating the masses and curbing the pandemic?
~ Where are all the substitute teachers?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter