Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Behind the 11 Oath Keepers charged with sedition are many more who have been trained by the US military

By Mia Bloom, Professor and fellow at Evidence Based Cyber Security Program, GSU, Georgia State University
Sophia Moskalenko, Research Fellow in Social Psychology, Georgia State University
The leader of the Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, must stay behind bars pending trial for his alleged role in the storming of the Capitol, a judge ruled on Jan. 26, 2022. While this means authorities can keep tabs on the whereabouts of Rhodes – and presumably limit any perceived threat from him – the same may not be said for all members of the group.

Rhodes and other defendants who have pleaded not guilty to charges of seditious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


