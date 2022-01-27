Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cold-water swimming: what you can do to acclimatise to the temperature

By Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology, University of Portsmouth
Heather Massey, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Science & Health, School of Sport, Health & Exercise Science, University of Portsmouth
With the growth in outdoor swimming during the pandemic, and with more people trying it out this winter, the question of whether the body gets used to cold temperatures if you swim often is much debated.

The short answer is “it can”. But it’s a bit more complicated than that. Your body can acclimatise to cold if you repeatedly swim…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


