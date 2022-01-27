Cold-water swimming: what you can do to acclimatise to the temperature
By Mike Tipton, Professor of Human and Applied Physiology, University of Portsmouth
Heather Massey, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Science & Health, School of Sport, Health & Exercise Science, University of Portsmouth
With the growth in outdoor swimming during the pandemic, and with more people trying it out this winter, the question of whether the body gets used to cold temperatures if you swim often is much debated.
The short answer is “it can”. But it’s a bit more complicated than that. Your body can acclimatise to cold if you repeatedly swim…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 27, 2022