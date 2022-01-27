Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

First English sighting of 'ball lightning': a 12th century monk's chronicle reveals all

By Giles Gasper, Professor in High Medieval History, Durham University
Brian Tanner, Emeritus Professor of Physics at Durham University, Durham University
On June 7, 1195, a fiery spinning ball emerged from a dark cloud in an erstwhile sunny sky close to the London lodgings of the bishop of Norwich. Witnesses could never have known that the natural phenomenon that they were seeing would defy scientific explanation for more than 800 years. For what they observed has all the hallmarks of ball lightning: an atmospheric effect, the origin of which remains hotly disputed.

An account of this extraordinary moment survives in


