Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: A royal commission into COVID's handling would serve us well for the future

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As many people have died with COVID in Australia – more than 1,000 – as die from a bad year from influenza. Attention on them doesn’t seem to have spiked proportionately.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ First English sighting of 'ball lightning': a 12th century monk's chronicle reveals all
~ Photographing Bloody Sunday: the complex legacy of the Troubles' most iconic images
~ Scott Morrison to announce $1 billion for Great Barrier Reef
~ Word from The Hill: Anthony Albanese's challenge is to define himself to voters
~ Tongans share stories of how they survived the volcano eruption and tsunami
~ Egypt: Forced Returns of Eritrean Asylum Seekers
~ Syria: Major Problems with UN Procurement Practices
~ US: Risky Fix for New York Public Housing Woes
~ EU: To End Deforestation, Protect Land Rights
~ South Korea: What Do the Candidates Say About Rights?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter