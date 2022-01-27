Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid pervasive culture of impunity, the quest for justice for Central African Republic journalist Elisabeth Blanche Olofio persists

By robing
NewsAmsterdam, 27 January 2022 – A new investigation by A Safer World For The Truth reveals potential suspects responsible for Central African Republic journalist Elisabeth Blanche Olofio ‘s torture, rape, and death. The investigation highlights how local journalists reporting in conflict zones are prone to becoming targets of brutal and sometimes even lethal violence, whereas attacks against them are rarely investigated, let alone lead to justice being served.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


