Human Rights Observatory

MEPs Demand Israel Ensure Palestinian Journalists’ Freedom of Movement

By alexandraek
NewsA cross-party group of 20 Members of the European Parliament co-signed a petition jointly organized by Euro-Med Monitor and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), demanding that Israel ensures the freedom of movement of Palestinian journalists.The petition follows a report that Euro-Med Monitor released in November last year, entitl


© Reporters without borders -


