Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Informal waste collection shouldn't let plastic polluters off the hook: here's why

By Teresa Sandra Perez, Research Fellow, Royal Holloway University of London
In South Africa, the work of ensuring plastic bottles are recycled lies with consumers and volunteers instead of the large industry polluters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


