Human Rights Observatory

How this cycle of redistricting is making gerrymandered congressional districts even safer and undermining majority rule

By Marjorie Hershey, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Indiana University
The results of the latest round of redistricting have advanced the anti-democratic trend where elected leaders choose their voters, undermining representative government.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


