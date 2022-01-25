Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile’s New President-Elect Sets out a Feminist Government

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric, center, poses for photos with his cabinet appointments in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Esteban Felix Last Friday, Chile’s new president-elect, Gabriel Boric, who ran on a progressive feminist platform, announced his first cabinet. Fourteen of the 24 ministers are women. This is not the only sign of Boric keeping his promise. Key political posts such as ministers of the interior, justice, and defense are to be occupied by women and, for the first time, the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity will be…


© Human Rights Watch -


