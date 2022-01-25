Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Campaign Targeting Immigration Detention in Canada Builds Momentum

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch Since Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International launched the joint #WelcomeToCanada campaign in October 2021 calling on Canada to stop incarcerating immigration detainees in provincial jails, more than 5,000 people have written to the Government of British Columbia (BC) urging the province to listen. In a positive move, BC’s government has confirmed to us it will review its immigration detention contract with the federal government, although it has yet to make an official announcement. #WelcomeToCanada…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


