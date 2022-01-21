Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conflicts between nursing home residents are often chalked up to dementia – the real problem is inadequate care and neglect

By Eilon Caspi, Assistant Research Professor of Health, Intervention, and Policy, University of Connecticut
Frank Piccolo was a beloved high school chemistry teacher in Ontario, Canada, until his retirement in 1998. “His trademark was to greet all of his students at the door at the start of class to make sure everyone felt welcomed there,” wrote a former student. “He had extensive knowledge of his subject matter, passion for his craft, and empathy for his students.”

But after Frank’s retirement, he developed dementia. When his condition declined, his family moved him to a Toronto nursing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


