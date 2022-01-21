The sunsetting of the child tax credit expansion could leave many families without enough food on the table
By Paul Shafer, Assistant Professor of Health Law, Policy and Management, Boston University
Katherine Gutierrez, PhD Candidate in Economics, University of New Mexico
The 2021 child tax credit expansion helped lift millions of families with children out of hunger. After those payments ended in December 2021, those families may again face food insufficiency.
