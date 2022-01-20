Schools can expect a year of disruption. Here are 7 ways they can help support the well-being of students and staff
By Elizabeth J Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Education, The University of Queensland
Marilyn Campbell, Professor Faculty of Education, School of Cultural and Professional Learning, Queensland University of Technology
We investigated the initiatives schools around the world took to help support and maintain the well-being of their students and staff. We pulled out seven things that made a difference.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022