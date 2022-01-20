Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the 1980s, the Pentagon was preparing a nuclear war in Iran

Share this article
The US Joint Chiefs of Staff have posted online a conference featuring military historian David B. Crist, which took place on 18 September 2020. Therein, the expert reveals a nuclear war plan drawn up by the Pentagon in the 1980s. At the time, the United States was convinced that not content with having deployed its troops in Afghanistan at the request of the autochthonous Communist government, the Soviet Union was getting ready to invade the Iranian monarchy in order to seize the oil (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ UN: Ban Abusive Bangladesh Unit from Peacekeeping
~ Iran reopens office at OIC Headquarters afer 6 years
~ Indonesia will take a big step on the global stage this year – are Australians paying enough attention?
~ André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'
~ 2021 was one of the hottest years on record – and it could also be the coldest we'll ever see again
~ Voice to Parliament design report still doesn't meet international human rights standards
~ From fear to connection, dynamic MENTAL exhibition explores a colourful spectrum of experiences
~ First impressions count, and have an impact on the decisions we make later on
~ Confusion, financial pressure, discomfort: older people can struggle with sustainable living, despite its obvious benefits
~ Border opening spurs rebound in demand from international students
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter