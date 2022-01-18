Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon to receive gas supplies from Israel?

On 15 January 2022, Israel's Channel 12 News reported that a secret agreement to supply natural gas to energy-starved Lebanon had been signed between the Israeli and Lebanese governments. This may enable Lebanon to come out, at least partially, of its critical electricity crisis. Negotiations between Israel and Lebanon relating to hydrocarbon reserves in the Mediterranean are being conducted by US Special Envoy for Energy Affairs Amos Hochstein. The Channel 12 allegations were promptly (...)


© Voltaire Network -


