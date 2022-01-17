Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Building machines that work for everyone – how diversity of test subjects is a technology blind spot, and what to do about it

By Tahira Reid, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University
James Gibert, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Purdue University
It’s easy for researchers to fall back on using test subjects from the communities around them – students and employees. Branching out is key to avoiding technology that fails certain populations.The Conversation


