Human Rights Observatory

Mali cancels military agreements with France

On 10 January 2022, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decided to close land and air borders between member-countries and ali and to freeze assets of the Republic of Mali in ECOWAS Central Banks, as sanctions in response to the announcement by the transitional authorities to postpone the presidential election to the end of 2026. Mali responded by closing its borders to all countries that support the sanctions announced by ECOWAS, with the exception of Guinea. ‎ France (...)


