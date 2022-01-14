Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The strange new government of Kazakhstan

Share this article
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Prime Minister and government. Eleven ministers out of twenty retain their functions. Nine are new. What caused a stir was the ascension of former deputy information minister to the post of a fully-fledged minister. Pro-Turk Askar Umarov (pictured) is known for his anti-Russian statements, employing terms like “alcoholics” and “colonizers”. The Russian press is outraged by this appointment which comes on the heels of the CSTO mission to (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ What Supreme Court's block of vaccine mandate for large businesses will mean for public health: 4 questions answered
~ Unusually calm and cloudy weather led to resurgence in fossil fuel use in 2021
~ 'We're entering unprecedented territory': sports expert Q&A on what Djokovic row means for unvaccinated elite athletes
~ Why lowering everyone's energy bills is a better solution than targeting only the most vulnerable
~ Why Prince Andrew is losing his military titles, but staying a prince
~ Bulgaria: Alarming SLAPP cases endanger fragile media freedom
~ Omicron: viral load can be at its highest at day five so cutting isolation period doesn't make sense
~ Tackling ageing may be best way to prevent multiple chronic conditions from developing in older people
~ Four times Shakespeare has inspired stories about robots and AI
~ A Turkish harem on the Acropolis? It's most likely a Greek myth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter