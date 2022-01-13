Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Breastfeeding beyond infancy can be beneficial for children and parents – mothers explain pressure they feel to stop

By Amy Burton, Senior Lecturer and Health Psychologist, Staffordshire University
Share this article
Breastfeeding beyond infancy is recommended by the World Health Organization, which advises that children should be breastfed until two years old.

For children, breastfeeding for longer is associated with reduced infections, a lower chance of misaligned teeth, a lower likelihood of obesity and higher intelligence]. And for mothers breastfeeding for more than a year,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fast food doesn't improve food security in urban Ghana: it's too costly
~ How COVID affected markets and livelihoods in Kenya's fisheries sector
~ Deforestation is causing more storms in west Africa, finds 30-year satellite study
~ Ernest Shonekan obituary: an ineffectual leader during turbulent times in Nigeria
~ Omicron may reach millions before vaccines do – but that doesn't mean race to vaccinate the world is over
~ I was caught up in Canada's harsh and unscientific African travel ban
~ Southern Africa's Namaqualand daisies are flowering earlier: why it's a red flag
~ Lockdown schooling: research from across the world shows reasons to be hopeful
~ We studied the sounds of mosquitoes’ mating rituals – our findings could help fight malaria
~ Asylum seekers: why UK needs to change how it assesses the age of new arrivals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter