Human Rights Observatory

Poland, Romania and Lithuania ordered to compensate CIA victim

Following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, Poland, Romania and Lithuania, which operated secret CIA prisons, were each sentenced to pay compensation of up to 100 000 dollars to Abu Zubaydah, a CIA victim who had been detained on their territory. Six members of the Bush administration had attended a dozen White House “demonstration” meetings and authorized each of the tortures he was subjected to. They are Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Colin Powell, CIA (...)


