Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan: Protect Human Rights During Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Police detain Khalida Akytkhan outside the Chinese Consulate in Almaty, Kazakhstan, where relatives of people detained or disappeared in Xinjiang, China have been protesting for over 300 days. December 8, 2021. © 2021 Manas Kaiyrtaiuly/RFE/RL (Berlin) –  Kazakhstan authorities have failed to prioritize protecting human rights during the country’s current crisis, and should urgently cancel any order to shoot to kill without warning and uphold the rights of those in detention, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. More broadly, Central Asian countries…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vietnam: Dozens of Rights Activists Detained, Tried
~ Myanmar: Coup Crushes Democratic Rule
~ EU: Commitment to Rights Falters Under Stress
~ Latin America: Alarming Reversal of Basic Freedoms
~ Turkey Defies International Human Rights Law
~ Lebanon: Callous Disregard for Rights
~ Bahrain: Repression Marks Uprising Anniversary
~ Belarus: Civil Society ‘Purge’
~ Russia: Repression Escalates
~ Indonesia: Covid-19 Response Overshadows Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter